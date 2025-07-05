Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,131 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 920.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,114,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.68.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

