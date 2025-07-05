Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,201 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 12,517.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 128,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1,196.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 310,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.12. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

