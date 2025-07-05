Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,217 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $166,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 101,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,963. The trade was a 1.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $277,930 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

