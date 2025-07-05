Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,281 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial
In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Stag Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66.
Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Stag Industrial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.
Stag Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
