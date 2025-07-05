Amalgamated Bank Sells 240 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.26.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.3%

WING stock opened at $325.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.84. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

