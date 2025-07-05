Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,067 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,440 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,190 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 81,270 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,294 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Shares of TPR opened at $90.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

