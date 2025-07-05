Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,382 Shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

