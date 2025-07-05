Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,843 Shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SLM by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SLM by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 6.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SLM by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. SLM Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. SLM had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,324.25. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

