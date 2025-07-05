Amalgamated Bank Sells 642 Shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price target on Masimo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

MASI opened at $167.67 on Friday. Masimo Corporation has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,804.16. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

