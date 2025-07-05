Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,646 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 194,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

