Amalgamated Bank Sells 709 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 102.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. This represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $199.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average is $159.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

