Amalgamated Bank Sells 724 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,724.96. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,526 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.55. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

