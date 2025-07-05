Amalgamated Bank Sells 957 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 152,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 19,737.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,014 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $194.29 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.21 and a 12-month high of $216.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $172.77.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $550,196.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,262.34. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

