Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on shares of IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.77 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

