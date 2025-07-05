Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,487,000 after acquiring an additional 478,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,600,000 after purchasing an additional 229,820 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after buying an additional 4,676,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,132,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,944,000 after buying an additional 216,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $52.03 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

