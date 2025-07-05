Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Voya Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

