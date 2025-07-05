American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,655,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,127,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.75. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

