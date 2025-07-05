Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

