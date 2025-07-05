Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

