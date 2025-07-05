Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,029 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.1% in the first quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

