Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 902 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 460.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,272,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 452,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,909,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,225,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

