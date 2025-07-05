Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Flex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Flex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Flex by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $56,037.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,331.19. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $309,983.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,421.43. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

