Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after purchasing an additional 191,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after purchasing an additional 239,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,784,000 after purchasing an additional 629,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,432 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,910,000 after purchasing an additional 146,267 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,495,000 after purchasing an additional 701,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $71.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

