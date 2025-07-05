Best Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – July 2nd

Get alerts:

Adobe, Alibaba Group, and Rocket Companies are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing content in digital formats—such as streaming video, online advertising, music platforms and social networking. Investors in these equities seek exposure to trends in internet usage, digital advertising growth and the shift from traditional to on-demand media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded down $16.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.08. 3,598,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.95 and its 200-day moving average is $409.57.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $110.99. 6,330,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,918,658. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $264.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.34.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,089,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

