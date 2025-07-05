Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,070 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $130.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

