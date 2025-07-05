Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,209.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,150.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,196.01. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,300.36.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

