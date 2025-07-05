Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 334 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,637,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $203,375,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,476,000 after acquiring an additional 250,441 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $72,842,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7,524.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 168,471 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $398.69 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -214.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.02.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

