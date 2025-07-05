Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Price

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $131.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

