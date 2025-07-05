Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,138 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.19.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

