Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Crane worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Crane by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Crane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Crane by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Crane by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $193.16 on Friday. Crane has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $194.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.91.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

