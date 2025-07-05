DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 27,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 270,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

