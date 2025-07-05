Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.17.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $456.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.68. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $509.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

