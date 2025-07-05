Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Donaldson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Donaldson by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

DCI opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

