Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $4,770,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 469.7% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $214.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55. Eagle Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

