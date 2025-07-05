EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

NYSE EPAM opened at $182.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

