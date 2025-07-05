Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,636,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,144,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 322,676 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Federal Signal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price objective on Federal Signal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

