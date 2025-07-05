Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 453.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Flowserve worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.