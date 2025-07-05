Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,360 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 757.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,301 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,113,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 747,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 610,229 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FLNC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $24.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

