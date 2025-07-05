Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

