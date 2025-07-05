GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GameStop were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 266.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Scratch Capital LLC raised its position in GameStop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GameStop by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush upgraded GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $30,392.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 127,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,672.20. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 572,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,740,948. This represents a 1.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GME stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

