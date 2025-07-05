Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $45.92 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

