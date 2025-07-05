Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 307 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,550,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,796,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3283 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.