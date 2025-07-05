Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

