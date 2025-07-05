Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 554.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 115.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $61.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

