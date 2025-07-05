Head-To-Head Survey: Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Its Peers

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Williams-Sonoma to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Williams-Sonoma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Williams-Sonoma
|14.35%
|52.79%
|21.64%
|Williams-Sonoma Competitors
|6.52%
|33.77%
|8.67%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Williams-Sonoma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Williams-Sonoma
|1
|11
|6
|1
|2.37
|Williams-Sonoma Competitors
|173
|1318
|2029
|38
|2.54
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Williams-Sonoma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Williams-Sonoma
|$7.71 billion
|$1.13 billion
|19.60
|Williams-Sonoma Competitors
|$26.26 billion
|$2.36 billion
|17.62
Williams-Sonoma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Williams-Sonoma. Williams-Sonoma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams-Sonoma’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Williams-Sonoma pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
99.3% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Williams-Sonoma rivals beat Williams-Sonoma on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; personalized products and custom gifts under the Mark and Graham brand; and colorful and vintage-inspired heirloom products under the GreenRow, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry under the Outward brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.