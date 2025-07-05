HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in HealthEquity by 1,112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,968,990. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

