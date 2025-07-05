HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,304,089,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $45,728,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $32,202,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $99.55 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,700 shares of company stock worth $32,968,990. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

