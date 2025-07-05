Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 129 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

