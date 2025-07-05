Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.72.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

