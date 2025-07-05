iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

